More AVP MBO Friday: Tri Bourne makes his return, expansive photo gallery

Tri Bourne made it back Friday, playing in the AVP Manhattan Beach Open with Trevor Crabb.

“It means a lot to play in this event,” Bourne said. “ … it was a perfect opportunity to play with Trevor.”

Bourne and Crabb went 2-1 and play in the contenders bracket Saturday. Read more about what Bourne had to say about his big day back.

And you don’t want to miss our expansive photo gallery from Friday’s action by the Manhattan Beach Pier with shots of, among others, Dylan Maarek, John Mayer, Andrew Dentler, Troy Field, Bruce Amorim, Jacob Landel and Lev Priima, Brittany Howard, Kim Hildreth, Kelly Reeves, Meghan Mannari and Reid Priddy and more.