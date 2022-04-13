The Conference Carolinas tournament begins Wednesday for one of the five leagues that gets an automatic bid into the seven-team NCAA Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Barton plays No. 5 Erskine and seventh-seeded Lees-McRae plays No. 6 Belmont Abbey.

Also in this report we’ve got the weekly AVCA men’s and beach polls and honors, the NCAA Division I-II men’s upcoming schedule, the NCAA Division III men’s tournament field, and the NAIA national tournament update.

AVCA polls, honors

AVCA MEN’S POLL — Penn State and Long Beach State traded places in the top 15. UCLA is still No. 1, Penn State up to No. 2, followed by Long Beach State, Hawai’i and USC, which traded places with UC Santa Barbara.

No one dropped out. The only other change was No. 9 UC San Diego and No. 10 Grand Canyon trading places.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW — The national player of the week is Stanford junior Will Rottman, who lit up BYU with 18 kills and three aces on Friday and 32 kills in a five-set win on Saturday.

AVCA BEACH POLL — There were no changes from Nos. 1 to 10 and Nos. 15-20. In between Long Beach State moved up from 14th to No. 11. USC is still No. 1, followed by TCU, UCLA, Florida State and LSU.

Click here for the complete AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll.

AVCA BEACH POW — The national pair of the week is Florida State’s Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer. They went 5-0 at No. 1, winning matches against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, LSU, TCU, FIU and Stetson.

NCAA Division I-II men

The Conference Carolinas winners advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Click here for the Conference Carolinas tournament website and bracket.

Thursday, MPSF action resumes when Stanford goes to Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara of the Big West goes to Concordia Irvine of the MPSF and independents Queens and Limestone square off.

Friday, UCLA, which has already clinched the MPSF title, plays at BYU, USC goes to Grand Canyon, and UCSB plays at Concordia.

In the Big West on Friday, Long Beach is home for CSUN and Hawai’i plays at UC Irvine.

Penn State, which clinched the EIVA a while back, plays at Charleston on Friday. Also in the EIVA, St. Francis Brooklyn is at NJIT, Sacred Heart is at Princeton, and Harvard is at George Mason.

In the MIVA, Ball State, which won the top spot, is home Saturday for Quincy. Also Saturday, Ohio State is at Lewis, Lindenwood is at Loyola Chicago, and Purdue Fort Wayne is at McKendree as the regular season come to a close.

NCAA D-III men

The field consists of Behrend, Baruch, Carthage, Rutgers-Newark, Wentworth, Stevens, Mount Union, Endicott, Dominican, St. Joseph’s Long Island and St. John Fisher.

Play begins Friday and the championship is April 23. Click here for the bracket.

NAIA men

The NAIA national tournament got underway in Des Moines, Iowa, with pool play.

On Tuesday, Georgetown (KY) defeated Indiana Tech in five, Ottawa (AZ) swept Saint Xavier (IL), Campbellsville (KY) beat Vanguard (CA) in four and Grand View (IA) beat Aquinas (MI) in four.

On Wednesday, Aquinas plays Jamestown (ND), Saint Xavier plays Park (MO), Georgetown plays Benedictine Mesa (AZ) and Campbellsville plays William Penn (IA). Pool play continues Thursday with the semifinal Friday and the final on Saturday.

