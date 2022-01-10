The first men’s college volleyball roundtable of 2022 with Hosack, Friend, Hunt

The gang is back together with George Mason coach Jay Hosack, Lewis coach Dan Friend, and Pepperdine coach David Hunt. We meet by Zoom each week to talk about NCAA men’s college volleyball.

The start of the men’s NCAA season was marred by so many cancelations and we talk about dealing with COVID. The good news is Stanford is back and off to a great start, Central State got underway, and Hawai’i and Penn State started off strong.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag