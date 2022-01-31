Men’s college volleyball: Talking about the chaos from week 4

Upsets and unpredictability ruled as No. 1 Hawai’i, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Long Beach State, and No. 4 Penn State all lost; Charleston and CSUN finally got to play; and few others have made waves.

Pepperdine coach David Hunt, George Mason coach Jay Hosack, and Lewis coach Dan Friend — whose team registered one of those upsets — join in to talk about one heck of a week in men’s college volleyball:

