Mount Olive, Penn State, more in our men’s college volleyball weekly gathering

The panel this week includes George Mason coach Jay Hosack and Pepperdine coach David Hunt after the second week of the NCAA men’s season.

The topics this week include more on the growth of men’s volleyball, the continuing scheduling battles with COVID, Mount Olive, 4-0 Penn State as it prepares to play at USC and UCLA,

Lewis coach Dan Friend, who is normally part of our roundtable, was unavailable this week after the death of his father, Don. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rae Strong Foundation Supporting The Families Of Micro-Preemies or Foundation Fighting Blindness, St. Louis Chapter, PO Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.

Also, the new AVCA Poll came out Monday after we recorded. Hawai’i and UCLA stayed 1-2, while No. 3 Penn State and fourth-ranked Pepperdine traded places. No one dropped out of the top 15.