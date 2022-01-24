Friend, Hosack, Hunt join in for NCAA men’s college volleyball roundtable

It’s our weekly gathering. We start with George Mason coach Jay Hosack and Pepperdine coach David Hunt, and then we’re joined by Lewis coach Dan Friend.

The conversation includes how good Hawai’i and Long Beach are, there’s a nod to Daemen, the SIAC, and a handful of other men’s college volleyball happenings around the country last week.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag