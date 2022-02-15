Men’s college volleyball: Big weeks for USC, Ball State, UCSD, Long Beach State

By
Rob Espero
-

After six weeks of the NCAA Division I-II men’s college volleyball, the panel — Dan Friend of Lewis, Jay Hosack of George Mason, and David Hunt of Pepperdine — talks about,  among other things, a strong week for USC, how well Ball State is playing in the MIVA, the big wins for UC San Diego, No. 1 Long Beach State’s victory over No. 2 UCLA, and the rankings:

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!
Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member:  https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/  
Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here