Our panel of coaches — Pepperdine’s David Hunt, Dan Friend of Lewis, and George Mason’s Jay Hosack — join in for the review of last week and look ahead.

Among the players mentioned for some big-time performances last week are UCLA’s Merrick McHenry, King’s Joshua Kim, UC Santa Barbara’s Randy DeWeese, and Pepperdine’s Spencer Wickens.

Teams on the rise include NJIT, UCSB, and UCLA, and some of the matches coming up are intriguing, including UCLA-Pepperdine, Lewis-McKendree, and UCSB- Hawai’i.

