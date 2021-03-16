Men’s weekly: The talk covers UCSD, UCI, Hawai’i, UCLA, Long Beach, GCU, MIVA, EIVA and more

The usual suspects — Dan Friend of Lewis, George Mason’s Jay Hosack, and Pepperdine’s David Hunt — join us to talk about what happened last week in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball and what’s ahead.

In this case, as the season is beginning to unfold, that includes talk about UC San Diego, UC Irvine, dominant Hawai’i, and UCLA’s Merrick McHenry.

Now, heading into the 10th week since things got under way, Long Beach State gets going, Grand Canyon has a busy time ahead, MIVA matches, BYU, and the EIVA’s Penn State and NJIT.

