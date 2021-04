Alan Knipe of Long Beach State, whose team played Hawai’i, joins our weekly panel after a busy weekend with some fun results that included 13 five-set matches.

Knipe, George Mason’s Jay Hosack, Lewis coach Dan Friend, and Pepperdine’s David Hunt look ahead to an important week as the Division I-II men’s season comes down the stretch.

The action this week includes the MIVA tournament and in the MPSF, UCLA plays BYU.

