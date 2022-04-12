This week the panel of Lewis coach Dan Friend, Pepperdine’s David Hunt and George Mason’s Jay Hosack jumps back into the “CRS” segment, or “Coaches Rant Session” about some of the current news in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

The “Around-the-Horn” style topics include the upset potential of UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara, the mega-arm of Stanford’s Will Rottman, conference coaches of the year, the messy business of conference tournament seedings in the EIVA, MPSF and Big West, and “missed called” policies: