We weren’t able to do a roundtable but still caught up with Pepperdine coach David Hunt, Lewis coach Dan Friend, and George Mason coach Jay Hosack.

Pepperdine plays BYU in the MPSF quarterfinals Wednesday, while Lewis plays Ball State in the MIVA semifinals and Mason takes on NJIT in the EIVA quarterfinals.

Among the subjects was the challenges they all face in tournament play this week: