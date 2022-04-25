With the NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball bracket set, the College Volleyball Weekly panel had plenty to talk about.

Lewis coach Dan Friend, George Mason’s Jay Hosack and Pepperdine’s David Hunt discuss this year’s challenge system, upsets in conference tournaments, the selection criteria that’s being weighted and whether or not the NCAA selection committee got it right.

And we talk about a possible Dimitrios Mouchlias/Alex Nikolov rivalry and Dr. Fred Battenfield as the North Greenville coach retires steps away after impacting the game so significantly.

