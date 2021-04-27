NCAA men’s volleyball weekly: Penn State’s Pavlik on his team, upcoming tourney

In this week’s Men’s College Volleyball Weekly, veteran Penn State coach Mark Pavlik joins us to talk about winning the EIVA and its automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that starts Monday when the Nittany Lions play Conference Carolinas-winner Belmont Abbey.

The winner of that match plays MIVA-champion Lewis on Tuesday, while BYU is sitting in the semifinals on that side of the bracket. On the other side, the Tuesday match has Big West-champion UC Santa Barbara playing MPSF at-large Pepperdine with top-seeded Hawai’i waiting in the semifinals.

Pav has lots of good stories about the Nittany Lions and they’ve endured this season, and his thoughts about the NCAA tourney (click here for more info).

