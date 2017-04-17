Springfield, Dominican, Vassar, Wentworth top DIII men’s bracket

The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship field has been set and the host team, Springfield, will lead the way in Springfield.

The western Massachusetts team, ranked No. 1 in the AVCA coaches poll all season, is one of the four teams to get bids into the quarterfinals.

Joining Springfield (26-2) in the round of eight are AVCA No. 8 Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League winner Dominican of Illinois (26-2), second-ranked Vassar (26-7), and Wentworth Institute of Technology (27-6), the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference winner and the No. 5 team in the AVCA poll.

First-round matches will be played Saturday with the winners advancing to Springfield on April 28. The semifinals are the next day and the championship match is set for 4 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, April 30.

Springfield awaits the winner of No. 9 Hunter College (27-6), the winner of the City University of New York Athletic Conference, against North Eastern Athletic Conference winner Penn State University, Altoona (26-6).

Dominican will play the winner of the match between New England Collegiate Conference champion Endicott College (21-10) and third-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology (29-5).

Vassar gets the winner of Skyline Conference-champion Kean University (26-8) versus State University of New York at New Paltz (24-8), which is ranked No. 4.

Wentworth plays the winner of the match between Continental Volleyball Conference champion Juniata College (21-10) and 10th-ranked New York University (18-9), which won the United Volleyball Conference.

Click here for the NCAA bracket.