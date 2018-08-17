The best NCAA men’s recruiting class? UCLA, by far

By Mike Miazga
0
Daniel Matheney-Boys Fab 50-VolleyballMag.com -Underclassmen to Watch
Daniel Matheney from Yorba Linda, Calif., is headed to UCLA

UCLA — with three of the top five players in the nation — has the top recruiting class among NCAA men. BYU’s strong, too, but waiting on the status of a star player from Mexico. Pepperdine is ranked third …
