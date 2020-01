The plan will be for this to be a weekly video report, but Rob Espero starts with an audio chat first with the coaching staff at UC Santa Barbara and then George Mason coach Jay Hosack.

First up is head coach Rick McLaughlin and assistants Blaine Neilsen and Jonah Seif and they discuss the Big West Conference and NCAA national-championship contenders.

Then, Rob visits with Hosack and they look at the past week’s matches, top performers, and insight to the upcoming week:

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-5e3zq-ce6a51