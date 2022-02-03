Morgan Classic DIII men’s tournament in Springfield celebrates founding of volleyball

Some of the top teams in NCAA Division III men’s volleyball play Friday and Saturday in the annual International Volleyball Hall of Fame Morgan Classic at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The event is named in honor of William G. Morgan, who invented the sport of volleyball at the nearby Holyoke YMCA in 1895, and the first public exhibition of the sport, which was held at Judd Gymnasia on what is now the campus of Springfield College.

In Friday’s 6 p.m. match, Springfield College, ranked No. 1 by the AVCA, plays No. 3 Vassar. Immediately following, No. 4 NYU plays Endicott.

The winner at 8 p.m. Saturday and the first-round losers play at 6.

Springfield College is in the unique position to both host the prestigious event as well as come into the weekend as the top-ranked team in the country.

“The history of the Morgan Classic is like none other,” Springfield coach Charlie Sullivan said. “The tournament dates back more than 20 years and has included some of the top college teams and players in the game, including several Olympians.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame to showcase this college men’s volleyball event to the community of New England.”

Endicott coach George Chapell said the event and its history mark a good learning opportunity for his team.

“Having seen the growth of the sport over time, especially in the Division III ranks in recent years, it is important to learn of the history of our sport, and appreciate the evolution that we are a part of,” Chapell said. “Our young men look forward to competing against the talented field and continuing to be ambassadors for Endicott, and for the sport as a whole.”

“The Morgan Classic is always one of the most memorable parts of our season,” said Vassar coach Richard Gary. “When our players walk through the [International Volleyball Hall of Fame], they connect to the long history of the sport, some of the great stories of achievement, and they come away energized and intent on playing hard.”

NYU coach Jose Pina couldn’t agree more.

“Being part of the Morgan Classic is always an honor to our program,” he said. “To participate in all of the activities that go along with it and to visit the Volleyball Hall of Fame is always a highlight for our staff. Just being invited to be part of the wonderful tradition that Springfield College presents yearly to three other programs makes for a singular experience for our student athletes. To see and read about the history of the sport we love and to then go out and compete at Springfield College is an unforgettable experience.”

William G. Morgan invented the game of volleyball at the Holyoke YMCA in 1895.

While he first named the game “Mintonette,” it was given its official and more familiar name during its first public exhibition at a conference of YMCA Physical Directors held at Judd Gymnasia on the campus of the International YMCA Training School, now Springfield College. It was at this conference that a professor of the YMCA Training School called attention to the volleying action of the ball and suggested a two-word version of its present name “Volley Ball.” And it stuck.

Traditionally, the Morgan Classic weekend features many more events, including a luncheon with all of the teams as well as clinics run by the teams for coaches and players of all ages, but COVID-19 considerations have postponed these events for 2022.

The matches are still open to spectators, and the International Volleyball Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Admission is free with a match ticket.

“The Morgan Classic is a special event for the Hall of Fame and Western Massachusetts as we pay homage to the founder of our sport and the role Springfield College played in shaping the game,” IVHF executive director George Mulry said.

“This is one of those ‘not-to-be-missed’ events where you can see the power and fun of top level collegiate volleyball during the Friday and Saturday matches.”

For coverage of the IVHF Morgan Classic and related events, follow @ivhf_events on social media and visit https://www.volleyhall.org/ morgan-classic.html .



Notable players and coaches who have participated in the Morgan Classic

Lloy Ball — IPFW 1993 (IVHF Inductee & 2008 Olympic Gold Medal)

Scott Touzinsky — 2001 Long Beach (USMNT & 2008 Olympic Gold Medal)

David Lee — 2001 Long Beach (USMNT, 2008 Olympic Gold Medal & 2016 Olympic Bronze Medal)

David McKienzie — 2001 Long Beach (USMNT)

Casey Patterson — 2005 BYU (Pro Beach Player & 2016 Olympian)

Matt Anderson — 2006 Penn State (USMNT & 2016 Olympic Bronze Medal)

Max Holt — 2006 Penn State (USMNT & 2016 Olympic Bronze Medal)

AJ Nally — 2010 Springfield (D3 Player of the Year & USMNT)

Jeff Menzel — 2010 UCSB (USMNT)

Thomas Jaeschke — 2013 Loyola (USMNT & 2016 Olympic Bronze Medal)

Cody Kessel — 2014 Princeton (Professional Indoor Player & 2020/2021 German Bundesliga Champion)

Coaches: Arnie Ball, Al Scates, Don Shondell, Mark Pavlik, Tom Tait, Pete Hanson, Bill Ferguson, Alan Knipe, Charlie Sullivan, Aldis Berzins.