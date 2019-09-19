Former USA, Texas, USC coach Mick Haley analyzes NCAA volleyball

Few people have the insight into NCAA Division I women’s volleyball that Mick Haley does. That’s why we want his analysis and opinion on what’s happening in the sport.

The 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com

We visited with him Thursday morning to reflect on Stanford-Nebraska, Rice’s upset of Texas, and more.

For more about Mick, go to his website: http://mickhaley.com