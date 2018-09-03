VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll: BYU solid No. 1, Cincinnati, Denver, Portland make big moves

Not surprisingly, BYU maintained its hold on first place in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major poll presented by the NIVC.

BYU collected all the first-place votes as it improved to 5-0 with three wins this past weekend, including an upset of AVCA Coaches Poll No. 1 Stanford.

Creighton moved up a notch to second and Cal Poly is up one spot to No. 3. Marquette is up to No. 4, while San Diego stayed at No. 5. The top 10 is rounded out by Northern Iowa, Wichita State, Cincinnati, and Colorado State and Denver, which are tied for ninth.

Cincinnati made a big leap from 17th to No. 8, while Denver is up five spots.

The biggest jump was by Portland, which at 6-0 moved from 23rd to No. 13.

There are three new entries into the top 25: UCF at No. 22, Illinois State at No. 24 and Pepperdine at No. 25.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Five teams in this week’s Mid-Major Poll are included in the AVCA’s poll: BYU at No. 3, No. 14 Creighton, No. 16 San Diego, No. 22 Cal Poly and No. 25 Marquette.

The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. TNIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.

The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 5-0 1 2 Creighton 591 0 4-2 3 3 Cal Poly 563 0 5-1 4 4 Marquette 536 0 5-1 6 5 San Diego 513 0 1-3 5 6 Northern Iowa 492 0 2-4 2 7 Wichita State 454 0 4-2 7 8 Cincinnati 430 0 5-1 17 9 Colorado State 394 0 4-2 8 9 Denver 394 0 5-1 14 11 Dayton 366 0 4-2 10 12 Wyoming 337 0 5-1 9 13 Loyola Marymount 313 0 5-1 15 13 Portland 313 0 6-0 23 15 Miami (OH) 254 0 5-1 17 16 Boise State 236 0 5-0 16 17 Lipscomb 221 0 3-2 11 18 College of Charleston 178 0 2-4 12 19 Kennesaw State 164 0 5-0 22 20 Hawai’i 144 0 2-2 20 21 Austin Peay 118 0 6-0 24 22 UCF 102 0 3-3 NR 23 Western Kentucky 86 0 3-4 19 24 Illinois State 69 0 5-1 NR 25 Pepperdine 55 0 4-2 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: James Madison 39; Villanova 38; Rice 13; South Dakota 10; Santa Clara 9; St. Mary’s (Ca.) 2

18 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 92 combined points.

Dropped Out: James Madison 13; North Texas 21; UC Santa Barbara 25

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

