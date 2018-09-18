VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll: Unbeaten Portland up to No. 6, top five stay the same

The top five teams in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC stayed the same this week, but then change was the order of the day.

The top five remained No. BYU, followed by Creighton, Cal Poly, Marquette and Northern Iowa.

But then, Portland, one of just six unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I at 12-0, jumped five spots to No. 6.

San Diego is No. 7, followed by Loyola Marymount, up two spots, Colorado State, which stayed at No. 9, and Dayton, up three spots to 10th.

There are two new entries into the op 25, East Tennessee State at No. 23 and Stephen F. Austin at No. 25.

Five teams also appear in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. BYU is No. 1, Creighton is 10th, Cal Poly is No. 15, Marquette is 21st and San Diego is No. 24.

The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.

The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 10-0 1 2 Creighton 591 0 8-4 2 3 Cal Poly 578 0 10-1 3 4 Marquette 548 0 9-3 4 5 Northern Iowa 488 0 6-6 5 6 Portland 461 0 12-0 11 7 San Diego 443 0 3-6 6 8 LMU 430 0 10-1 10 9 Colorado St. 414 0 8-4 9 10 Dayton 405 0 9-4 13 11 Cincinnati 386 0 9-3 8 12 Denver 366 0 11-1 14 13 Wichita State 337 0 5-6 7 14 Wyoming 279 0 8-4 11 15 College of Charleston 264 0 9-5 15 16 UCF 216 0 9-3 20 17 Kennesaw State 202 0 9-4 17 18 Western Kentucky 192 0 8-5 19 19 Miami (OH) 168 0 8-4 18 20 Lipscomb 150 0 5-7 16 21 Boise State 120 0 8-3 21 22 Illinois State 100 0 8-4 23 23 ETSU 91 0 11-3 NR 24 Hawai’i 76 0 4-5 22 25 S.F. Austin 66 0 13-2 NR

Dropped Out: Austin Peay 25; Pepperdine 24.

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Austin Peay 40; James Madison 26; Pepperdine 18; Texas State 13; St. Mary’s (Calif.) 5; New Mexico State 4. Five teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 23 combined points.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

