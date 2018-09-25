VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll: Colorado State jumps to No. 6, Dayton up to 7th

Not surprisingly, the top three teams — BYU, Creighton and Cal Poly — stayed the same in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

But Marquette stayed No. 4 despite getting swept in a Big East match by Creighton and Northern Iowa is No. 5. The Panthers won a Missouri Valley Conference match Monday after voting was completed and are rounding into form.

Two other teams that are picking up steam are Colorado State, up three spots to No. 6, and Dayton, also up three notches to No. 7. Colorado State perennially is at the top of the Mountain West and Dayton is the team to beat in the Atlantic 10.

Loyola Marymount stayed at No. 8, while Denver moved up three spots to ninth. San Diego is also up three spots to No. 10. Portland, which was unbeaten heading into the week, lost twice in the West Coast Conference and dropped four spots to No. 11.

New to the poll this week is Pepperdine, in at No. 25.

Four teams from the VBM Poll are also in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll: No. 1 BYU, No. 10 Creighton, No. 15 Cal Poly and No. 20 Marquette.

The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.

The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 12-0 1 2 Creighton 593 0 10-4 2 3 Cal Poly 576 0 13-1 3 4 Marquette 541 0 10-4 4 5 Northern Iowa 485 0 7-6 5 6 Colorado State 447 0 10-4 9 7 Dayton 432 0 11-4 10 8 LMU 407 0 11-2 8 9 Denver 393 0 13-1 12 10 San Diego 373 0 4-7 7 11 Portland 360 0 12-2 6 12 Wichita State 318 0 7-6 13 13 Wyoming 300 0 10-4 14 14 Cincinnati 295 0 10-4 11 15 Western Kentucky 268 0 11-5 18 16 UCF 245 0 10-3 16 17 College of Charleston 239 0 11-5 15 18 Kennesaw State 188 0 11-4 17 19 Miami (OH) 176 0 10-4 19 20 ETSU 133 0 12-3 23 21 Lipscomb 110 0 7-7 20 22 Illinois State 104 0 10-4 22 22 S.F. Austin 104 0 14-2 25 24 Hawai’i 87 0 6-5 24 25 Pepperdine 61 0 8-4 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Austin Peay, 52; Boise State, 45; St. Mary’s (Ca.), 41; Texas State, 22; James Madison, 10; UNLV, 4. There were 10 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 95 combined points.

Dropped Out: Boise State 21

