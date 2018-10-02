The top five teams once again stayed the same in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, but San Diego jumped from 10th to No. 6 after winning three West Coast Conference matches last week.

The top five are BYU — also No. 1 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll — Creighton, Cal Poly, Marquette and Northern Iowa. Creighton is 10th in the AVCA, Cal Poly No. 13, and Marquette 19th.

Denver moved up two spots in the VBM poll to No. 7, Dayton is No. 8, LMU is ninth and Cincinnati is up four spots to No. 10.

New this week are Saint Mary’s at No. 22, and Austin Peay, which broke in at No. 25, where it’s tied with Lipscomb.

The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.

The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 15-0 1 2 Creighton 595 0 12-4 2 3 Cal Poly 580 0 15-1 3 4 Marquette 546 0 12-4 4 5 Northern Iowa 514 0 10-6 5 6 San Diego 465 0 7-7 10 7 Denver 433 0 14-1 9 8 Dayton 405 0 12-5 7 9 Loyola Marymount 391 0 13-3 8 10 Cincinnati 378 0 12-4 14 11 Colorado State 366 0 11-5 6 12 Portland 332 0 12-4 11 13 UCF 315 0 12-3 16 14 Wichita State 284 0 7-7 12 15 College of Charleston 271 0 12-5 17 16 Kennesaw State 229 0 13-4 18 17 Western Kentucky 219 0 12-6 15 18 Wyoming 167 0 10-6 13 19 Stephen F Austin 157 0 17-2 22 20 Illinois State 140 0 12-4 22 21 East Tennessee State 111 0 13-4 20 22 Miami (OH) 98 0 11-5 19 22 St Mary’s (CA) 98 0 11-3 NR 24 Hawai’i 82 0 8-5 24 T-25 Austin Peay Lipscomb 69 69 0 0 14-2 9-7 NR 21

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine, 59; Rice, 29; James Madison, 27; Texas State, 22; Tulsa, 12; Boise State, 11; Fresno State, 10; UC Irvine, 3. Seven teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 27 combined points. Dropped Out: Pepperdine.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

