Kennesaw State, Rice get into VBM Mid-Major Poll, BYU stays No. 1

Kennesaw State leaped into this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, taking the 24th spot. Rice is also in at No. 25.

BYU remained No. 1, but No. 2 Creighton and No. 3 San Diego traded spots.

Cal Poly stayed at No. 4, as did Western Kentucky at No. 5 and Wichita State at No. 6. But Northern Iowa moved up a notch to seventh, trading places with No. Colorado State.

The biggest jump was by VCU, going from No. 25 up to 21st. Towson, which took its first loss after starting 16-0, dropped out.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 650 (26) 15-1 1 2 Creighton 605 11-4 3 3 San Diego 601 10-4 2 4 Cal Poly 557 15-2 4 5 Western Kentucky 531 17-2 5 6 Wichita State 524 12-3 6 7 Northern Iowa 501 14-4 8 8 Colorado State 497 14-2 7 9 Missouri State 427 13-5 9 10 North Dakota 399 19-2 10 11 Marquette 384 11-5 11 12 Dayton 340 11-6 12 13 Boise State 318 11-5 14 14 Hawai’i 314 10-5 15 15 UC Irvine 274 13-2 16 16 Austin Peay 239 16-2 17 17 SMU 208 10-5 19 18 Lipscomb 204 7-8 13 19 North Texas 188 16-2 20 20 Denver 126 11-4 18 21 VCU 119 16-2 25 22 Loyola Marymount 107 9-6 22 23 Miami (OH) 61 11-7 21 24 Radford 34 14-2 24 T-25 Kennesaw State 26 9-3 NR T-25 Rice 26 12-5 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois State 22; Portland State 21; Central Arkansas 20; Portland 17; Princeton 14; Pepperdine 12; Southern Miss 11; Towson 10; James Madison 9; North Dakota State 7; High Point 4.

There were 12 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 46 combined points.

Dropped Out: Towson 23;

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

