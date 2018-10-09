Let’s face it: BYU, Creighton, Cal Poly, Marquette and Northern Iowa have set the bar for NCAA women’s Mid-Major teams this season.

And once again, they take spots 1 through 5 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC. Unbeaten BYU, also No. 1 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, got all 25 first-place votes.

Denver moved up a spot to No. 6. Dayton is up one spot to seventh, while Cincinnati dropped two spots to No. 8. Loyola Marymount stayed at No. 9, while UCF (Central Florida) moved up four spots into a tie at ninth.

Two teams moved in this week, Pepperdine at No. 22 and Rice at No. 23. Hawai’i, Saint Mary’s and Lipscomb dropped out (there was a tie for 25th last week, so there were 26 teams in the poll).

In addition to BYU being No. 1 in both polls, Creighton is No. 10 in the AVCA poll, Cal Poly is up a notch this week to No. 12 in the AVCA, and Marquette is 19th.

The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.

The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 16-0 1 2 Creighton 594 0 14-4 2 3 Cal Poly 580 0 16-1 3 4 Marquette 547 0 14-4 4 5 Northern Iowa 522 0 12-6 5 6 Denver 463 0 16-1 7 7 Dayton 445 0 14-5 8 8 Cincinnati 420 0 14-4 10 9 LMU 405 0 15-3 9 9 UCF 405 0 14-3 13 11 San Diego 371 0 7-9 6 12 Portland 311 0 14-4 12 13 Colorado State 279 0 12-6 11 14 Kennesaw State 270 0 15-4 16 15 Western Kentucky 260 0 14-6 17 16 Wyoming 243 0 12-6 18 17 Wichita State 234 0 8-8 14 18 Stephen F. Austin 205 0 19-2 19 19 Illinois State 157 0 13-5 20 20 College of Charleston 140 0 13-7 15 21 East Tennessee State 124 0 16-4 21 22 Pepperdine 111 0 12-5 NR 23 Rice 91 0 14-4 NR 24 Miami (OH) 78 0 13-5 22 25 Austin Peay 60 0 16-2 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Hawai’i, 44; Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 43; Texas State, 41; UC Irvine, 18; James Madison, 14; Lipscomb, 9; Tulsa, 8; Boise State, 7; Valparaiso, 5. Three teams were mentioned on one ballot for a total of four combined points.

Dropped Out: Hawai’i 24; St. Mary’s (Ca.) 22; Lipscomb 25;

