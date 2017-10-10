BYU stays a solid No. 1 in VBM Mid-Major Poll, Cal Poly up to No. 3

BYU remained an unanimous No. 1 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC. The Cougars, who last week beat Saint Mary’s and Pacific in West Coast Conference play, improved to 17-1 and got all 26 first-place votes.
Creighton dropped from No. 2 to fourth after getting swept by Marquette and then sweeping DePaul in the Big East. San Diego moved up a notch to No. 2 and Cal Poly moved up to No. 3. San Diego also had wins over Pacific and Saint Mary’s, while Cal Poly improved to 16-2 with a five-set Big West win over Hawai’i.
There were no big leaps, although Portland State entered the poll at No. 25.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|BYU
|650 (26)
|17-1
|1
|2
|San Diego
|612
|12-4
|3
|3
|Cal Poly
|579
|16-2
|4
|4
|Creighton
|554
|12-5
|2
|5
|Western Kentucky
|536
|18-2
|5
|6
|Wichita State
|520
|14-3
|6
|T-7
|Colorado State
|507
|16-2
|8
|T-7
|Northern Iowa
|507
|16-4
|7
|9
|Missouri State
|435
|14-5
|9
|10
|Marquette
|422
|13-5
|11
|11
|Dayton
|365
|13-6
|12
|12
|Hawai’i
|334
|11-6
|14
|13
|UC Irvine
|318
|15-2
|15
|14
|North Dakota
|386
|19-4
|10
|15
|Boise State
|272
|11-7
|13
|16
|SMU
|247
|12-5
|17
|17
|North Texas
|234
|17-2
|19
|18
|VCU
|203
|19-2
|21
|19
|Austin Peay
|179
|17-3
|16
|20
|Lipscomb
|142
|8-9
|18
|21
|Miami (OH)
|97
|13-7
|23
|22
|Denver
|90
|12-5
|20
|23
|Rice
|70
|14-5
|25
|24
|Loyola Marymount
|65
|10-7
|22
|25
|Portland State
|45
|14-4
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Central Arkansas 26; Radford 24; Portland 19; Sacramento State 17; High Point 15; Princeton 13; Illinois State 12; Kennesaw State 10; College of Charleston 7; Southern Miss 7; Jacksonville 5; James Madison 3. Six teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 27 combined points.
Dropped Out: Radford 24; Kennesaw State 25.
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.