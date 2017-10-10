BYU stays a solid No. 1 in VBM Mid-Major Poll, Cal Poly up to No. 3

BYU remained an unanimous No. 1 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC. The Cougars, who last week beat Saint Mary’s and Pacific in West Coast Conference play, improved to 17-1 and got all 26 first-place votes.

Creighton dropped from No. 2 to fourth after getting swept by Marquette and then sweeping DePaul in the Big East. San Diego moved up a notch to No. 2 and Cal Poly moved up to No. 3. San Diego also had wins over Pacific and Saint Mary’s, while Cal Poly improved to 16-2 with a five-set Big West win over Hawai’i.

There were no big leaps, although Portland State entered the poll at No. 25.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 650 (26) 17-1 1 2 San Diego 612 12-4 3 3 Cal Poly 579 16-2 4 4 Creighton 554 12-5 2 5 Western Kentucky 536 18-2 5 6 Wichita State 520 14-3 6 T-7 Colorado State 507 16-2 8 T-7 Northern Iowa 507 16-4 7 9 Missouri State 435 14-5 9 10 Marquette 422 13-5 11 11 Dayton 365 13-6 12 12 Hawai’i 334 11-6 14 13 UC Irvine 318 15-2 15 14 North Dakota 386 19-4 10 15 Boise State 272 11-7 13 16 SMU 247 12-5 17 17 North Texas 234 17-2 19 18 VCU 203 19-2 21 19 Austin Peay 179 17-3 16 20 Lipscomb 142 8-9 18 21 Miami (OH) 97 13-7 23 22 Denver 90 12-5 20 23 Rice 70 14-5 25 24 Loyola Marymount 65 10-7 22 25 Portland State 45 14-4 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Central Arkansas 26; Radford 24; Portland 19; Sacramento State 17; High Point 15; Princeton 13; Illinois State 12; Kennesaw State 10; College of Charleston 7; Southern Miss 7; Jacksonville 5; James Madison 3. Six teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 27 combined points.

Dropped Out: Radford 24; Kennesaw State 25.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

