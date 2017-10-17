Top seven teams — BYU, San Diego, Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State and Colorado State — stayed the same in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.
Missouri State, which took over sole possession of the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference, moved up a notch to No. 8. Northern Iowa dropped from a tie for seventh to No. 9 and Dayton moved up a spot to No. 10.
New to the poll this week is No. 25 Sacramento State.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|BYU
|650 (26)
|19-1
|1
|2
|San Diego
|616
|14-4
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|580
|17-2
|3
|4
|Creighton
|567
|14-5
|4
|5
|Western Kentucky
|540
|21-2
|5
|6
|Wichita State
|528
|16-3
|6
|7
|Colorado State
|507
|18-2
|7
|8
|Missouri State
|472
|16-5
|9
|9
|Northern Iowa
|448
|17-5
|7
|10
|Dayton
|384
|15-6
|11
|11
|Marquette
|370
|15-6
|10
|12
|Hawai’i
|355
|13-6
|12
|13
|UC Irvine
|326
|17-2
|13
|14
|North Dakota
|299
|21-4
|14
|T-15
|North Texas
|263
|19-2
|17
|T-15
|VCU
|263
|21-2
|18
|17
|SMU
|246
|13-6
|16
|18
|Austin Peay
|192
|19-4
|19
|19
|Lipscomb
|138
|11-9
|20
|20
|Denver
|130
|14-5
|22
|21
|Miami (OH)
|120
|15-7
|21
|22
|Rice
|95
|16-5
|23
|23
|Loyola Marymount
|83
|12-7
|24
|24
|Boise State
|59
|11-9
|15
|25
|Sacramento State
|41
|17-7
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Radford 30; High Point 25; Kennesaw State 15; College of Charleston 14; Portland 14; Portland State 13; Central Arkansas 11; South Alabama 8; Florida Gulf Coast 3.
11 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 50 combined points.
Dropped Out: Portland State 25.
Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12, September 19, September 26, October 3, October 10
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.