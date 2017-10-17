Top seven teams — BYU, San Diego, Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State and Colorado State — stayed the same in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

Missouri State, which took over sole possession of the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference, moved up a notch to No. 8. Northern Iowa dropped from a tie for seventh to No. 9 and Dayton moved up a spot to No. 10.

New to the poll this week is No. 25 Sacramento State.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 650 (26) 19-1 1 2 San Diego 616 14-4 2 3 Cal Poly 580 17-2 3 4 Creighton 567 14-5 4 5 Western Kentucky 540 21-2 5 6 Wichita State 528 16-3 6 7 Colorado State 507 18-2 7 8 Missouri State 472 16-5 9 9 Northern Iowa 448 17-5 7 10 Dayton 384 15-6 11 11 Marquette 370 15-6 10 12 Hawai’i 355 13-6 12 13 UC Irvine 326 17-2 13 14 North Dakota 299 21-4 14 T-15 North Texas 263 19-2 17 T-15 VCU 263 21-2 18 17 SMU 246 13-6 16 18 Austin Peay 192 19-4 19 19 Lipscomb 138 11-9 20 20 Denver 130 14-5 22 21 Miami (OH) 120 15-7 21 22 Rice 95 16-5 23 23 Loyola Marymount 83 12-7 24 24 Boise State 59 11-9 15 25 Sacramento State 41 17-7 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Radford 30; High Point 25; Kennesaw State 15; College of Charleston 14; Portland 14; Portland State 13; Central Arkansas 11; South Alabama 8; Florida Gulf Coast 3.

11 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 50 combined points.

Dropped Out: Portland State 25.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker , San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

