UCF of the American Athletic Conference, which cracked the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week for the first time, jumped three spots to No. 5 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

The top four teams in the VBM poll — BYU of the West Coast, Creighton of the Big East, Cal Poly of the Big West and Marquette of the Big East — stayed the same.

The rest of the top 10 shows Missouri Valley Conference leader Northern Iowa at No. 6, followed by Summit leader Denver, Cincinnati of the AAC, Dayton of the Atlantic 10 and San Diego of the WCC.

Among the teams making jumps were Illinois State of the Missouri Valley up three spots to No. 16, and Conference USA leader Rice up three spots to No. 18.

There are three new teams into the top 25, Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference at No. 22, Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley at No. 24, and ETSU (East Tennessee State) of the Southern Conference at No. 25.

There are five teams in the VBM poll also ranked in the AVCA. Unbeaten BYU, of course, is No. 1 in both. Creighton is 10th in the AVCA, Cal Poly is up a notch to 11th, Marquette stayed at No. 18, and UCF (Central Florida) is No. 25, ranked for the first time in program history.

Click here for the complete AVCA Poll in which the top four teams stayed the same, while unbeaten Pittsburgh moved up a spot to No. 5, Illinois is up a spot to No. 6 and Wisconsin is up two notches to No. 7. Texas stayed at 8, while Nebraska dropped four places to ninth.

Also new to the AVCA poll is Missouri at No. 24. The biggest jump was by Washington State, moving four spots to No. 19.

Also, the NCAA RPI computer rankings show a top 10 of Stanford at No.1, followed by BYU, Illinois, Texas, Pittsburgh, USC, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCF and Kentucky.

Click here for the NCAA RPI, which ranks all 336 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams.

Themarks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools. The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 20-0 1 2 Creighton 591 0 18-4 2 3 Cal Poly 582 0 19-1 3 4 Marquette 551 0 19-4 4 5 UCF 497 0 18-3 8 6 Northern Iowa 478 0 16-7 5 7 Denver 448 0 20-1 6 8 Cincinnati 429 0 18-5 7 9 Dayton 421 0 17-6 9 10 San Diego 408 0 11-9 10 11 Colorado St 330 0 16-6 12 12 Loyola Marymount 322 0 15-6 11 13 Kennesaw State 285 0 19-4 13 14 Portland 271 0 16-5 13 15 S.F. Austin 243 0 23-2 17 16 Illinois State 232 0 18-5 19 17 Pepperdiine 219 0 13-7 16 18 Rice 191 0 17-4 21 19 St. Mary’s (CA) 183 0 15-5 23 20 Wyoming 169 0 15-7 15 21 Hawai’i 141 0 13-6 22 22 Miami (OH) 109 0 17-5 24 22 Texas State 109 0 20-5 NR 24 Austin Peay 62 0 20-3 NR 25 ETSU 48 0 19-5 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: College of Charleston, 33; Western Kentucky, 33; Wichita State, 29; Fresno State, 25; James Madison, 11; Tulsa, 7. Nine teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 50 combined points.

Dropped Out: College of Charleston, 25; Western Kentucky, 20; Wichita State,17.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

