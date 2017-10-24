In the same week that the top 25 stayed exactly the same in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll for the first time since 1983, the top 10 of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC stayed exactly the same for the first time ever.

That includes, in order, BYU, San Diego, Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State, Colorado State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Dayton.

There were no major jumps, but the biggest fall was taken by Lipscomb of the Atlantic Sun, which dropped from 19th to No. 24. League rival Kennesaw State is back in at No. 25.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 650 (26) 21-1 1 2 San Diego 617 16-4 2 3 Cal Poly 586 19-2 3 4 Creighton 566 16-5 4 5 Western Kentucky 543 23-2 5 6 Wichita State 528 18-3 6 7 Colorado State 505 20-2 7 8 Missouri State 470 18-5 8 9 Northern Iowa 446 20-5 9 10 Dayton 393 17-6 10 11 Hawai’i 371 15-6 12 12 UC Irvine 347 17-2 13 13 Marquette 323 15-7 11 14 North Dakota 304 23-4 14 15 North Texas 285 20-2 15 16 VCU 270 23-2 15 17 Austin Peay 198 21-4 18 18 SMU 176 14-7 17 19 Denver 168 15-5 20 20 Miami (OH) 149 17-7 21 21 Rice 117 18-5 22 22 Loyola Marymount 97 12-9 23 23 Sacramento State 66 19-7 25 24 Lipscomb 59 11-10 19 25 Kennesaw State 48 13-4 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: High Point 30; Radford 26; College of Charleston 23; Portland State 16; Central Arkansas 12; Boise State 9; Florida Gulf Coast 4. 10 teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 48 combined points.

Dropped Out: Boise State 24.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker , San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

