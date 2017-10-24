In the same week that the top 25 stayed exactly the same in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll for the first time since 1983, the top 10 of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC stayed exactly the same for the first time ever.
That includes, in order, BYU, San Diego, Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State, Colorado State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Dayton.
There were no major jumps, but the biggest fall was taken by Lipscomb of the Atlantic Sun, which dropped from 19th to No. 24. League rival Kennesaw State is back in at No. 25.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|BYU
|650 (26)
|21-1
|1
|2
|San Diego
|617
|16-4
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|586
|19-2
|3
|4
|Creighton
|566
|16-5
|4
|5
|Western Kentucky
|543
|23-2
|5
|6
|Wichita State
|528
|18-3
|6
|7
|Colorado State
|505
|20-2
|7
|8
|Missouri State
|470
|18-5
|8
|9
|Northern Iowa
|446
|20-5
|9
|10
|Dayton
|393
|17-6
|10
|11
|Hawai’i
|371
|15-6
|12
|12
|UC Irvine
|347
|17-2
|13
|13
|Marquette
|323
|15-7
|11
|14
|North Dakota
|304
|23-4
|14
|15
|North Texas
|285
|20-2
|15
|16
|VCU
|270
|23-2
|15
|17
|Austin Peay
|198
|21-4
|18
|18
|SMU
|176
|14-7
|17
|19
|Denver
|168
|15-5
|20
|20
|Miami (OH)
|149
|17-7
|21
|21
|Rice
|117
|18-5
|22
|22
|Loyola Marymount
|97
|12-9
|23
|23
|Sacramento State
|66
|19-7
|25
|24
|Lipscomb
|59
|11-10
|19
|25
|Kennesaw State
|48
|13-4
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: High Point 30; Radford 26; College of Charleston 23; Portland State 16; Central Arkansas 12; Boise State 9; Florida Gulf Coast 4. 10 teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 48 combined points.
Dropped Out: Boise State 24.
Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12, September 19, September 26, October 3, October 10, October 17
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.