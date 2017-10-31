San Diego, which avenged a previous West Coast Conference loss to BYU this past Saturday, has taken over the top spot in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.
Not that it was a major shakeup, because was No. 2 last week and flip-flopped with BYU, which dropped one spot.
Nos. 3 through 9 stayed the same — Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State, Colorado State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa — while Hawai’i moved up a notch to No. 10.
VCU made a big jump, up five spots to No. 11. New this week are No. 24 College of Charleston and No. 25 High Point.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|San Diego
|644 (21)
|17-4
|2
|2
|BYU
|620(3)
|21-2
|1
|3
|Cal Poly
|587
|21-2
|3
|4
|Creighton
|568(1)
|18-5
|4
|5
|Western Kentucky
|545(1)
|25-2
|5
|6
|Wichita State
|526
|20-3
|6
|7
|Colorado State
|506
|22-2
|7
|8
|Missouri State
|473
|20-5
|8
|9
|Northern Iowa
|410
|21-6
|9
|10
|Hawai’i
|389
|16-7
|11
|11
|VCU
|367
|25-2
|16
|12
|Marquette
|354
|17-7
|13
|13
|Dayton
|343
|18-7
|10
|14
|North Texas
|298
|22-2
|15
|15
|UC Irvine
|281
|18-4
|12
|16
|North Dakota
|244
|24-5
|14
|17
|Austin Peay
|218
|23-4
|17
|18
|SMU
|198
|16-7
|18
|19
|Denver
|179
|17-5
|19
|20
|Rice
|115
|19-6
|21
|21
|Lipscomb
|97
|13-10
|24
|22
|Kennesaw State
|88
|15-4
|25
|23
|Miami (OH)
|81
|18-8
|20
|24
|College of Charleston
|70
|22-4
|NR
|25
|High Point
|46
|20-6
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Sacramento State 34; Loyola Marymount 26; Butler 22; Radford 20; Central Arkansas 13; Portland State 8; Texas State 6; Bowling Green 2. 13 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 72 combined points.
Dropped Out: Sacramento State 23; Loyola Marymount 22
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.