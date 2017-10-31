San Diego, which avenged a previous West Coast Conference loss to BYU this past Saturday, has taken over the top spot in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

Not that it was a major shakeup, because was No. 2 last week and flip-flopped with BYU, which dropped one spot.

Nos. 3 through 9 stayed the same — Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State, Colorado State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa — while Hawai’i moved up a notch to No. 10.

VCU made a big jump, up five spots to No. 11. New this week are No. 24 College of Charleston and No. 25 High Point.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 San Diego 644 (21) 17-4 2 2 BYU 620(3) 21-2 1 3 Cal Poly 587 21-2 3 4 Creighton 568(1) 18-5 4 5 Western Kentucky 545(1) 25-2 5 6 Wichita State 526 20-3 6 7 Colorado State 506 22-2 7 8 Missouri State 473 20-5 8 9 Northern Iowa 410 21-6 9 10 Hawai’i 389 16-7 11 11 VCU 367 25-2 16 12 Marquette 354 17-7 13 13 Dayton 343 18-7 10 14 North Texas 298 22-2 15 15 UC Irvine 281 18-4 12 16 North Dakota 244 24-5 14 17 Austin Peay 218 23-4 17 18 SMU 198 16-7 18 19 Denver 179 17-5 19 20 Rice 115 19-6 21 21 Lipscomb 97 13-10 24 22 Kennesaw State 88 15-4 25 23 Miami (OH) 81 18-8 20 24 College of Charleston 70 22-4 NR 25 High Point 46 20-6 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Sacramento State 34; Loyola Marymount 26; Butler 22; Radford 20; Central Arkansas 13; Portland State 8; Texas State 6; Bowling Green 2. 13 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 72 combined points.

Dropped Out: Sacramento State 23; Loyola Marymount 22

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker , San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

