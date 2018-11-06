Welcome back Western Kentucky and welcome in Florida Gulf Coast.

WKU, a fixture in the past, is in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC at No. 24, and FGCU is in at No. 25.

The top five teams — unbeaten BYU (also No. 1 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll) — Creighton (No. 9 AVCA), Marquette (No. 18 AVCA), Cal Poly (No 16 AVCA) and UCF (No. 22 AVCA) — stayed the same.

Denver, riding its 22-match winning streak, moved up a spot to No. 6. San Diego is up a spot to No. 7, and Cincinnati is also up a notch to eighth. Northern Iowa dropped three spots to ninth and Colorado State stayed 10th.

The complete VBM poll follows.

In the AVCA top 25, the top four stayed the same, BYU, Stanford, Minnesota and Illinois. Texas moved up a spot to No. 5. The rest of the top 10 shows Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Creighton and Pittsburgh.

Washington made it back in at No. 25.

The NCAA RPI report shows a top five of Stanford, Illinois, BYU, Minnesota and Texas. USC, ranked No. 13 in the AVCA poll, is No. 6.

2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 23-0 1 2 Creighton 599 0 22-4 2 3 Marquette 561 0 22-5 3 4 Cal Poly 543 0 21-2 4 5 UCF 530 0 22-3 5 6 Denver 485 0 24-1 7 7 San Diego 456 0 13-10 8 8 Cincinnati 437 0 21-6 9 9 Northern Iowa 422 0 19-8 6 10 Colorado St 382 0 20-6 10 11 Dayton 370 0 19-7 12 12 Illinois State 355 0 22-5 13 13 Loyola Marymount 300 0 18-7 11 14 S.F. Austin 283 0 27-2 14 15 Rice 266 0 21-4 16 16 Pepperdine 245 0 16-8 15 17 Hawai’i 223 0 16-7 20 18 Portland 191 0 18-7 18 19 St. Mary’s (CA) 180 0 16-7 17 20 Texas State 145 0 23-6 21 21 ETSU 125 0 24-5 23 22 Kennesaw State 90 0 21-6 19 23 Wyoming 72 0 17-9 25 24 Western Kentucky 54 0 18-9 NR 25 FGCU 36 0 22-6 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Miami (OH), 20; Austin Peay, 16; Fresno State, 13; Tulane, 12; Wichita State, 9; Yale, 7; Tulsa, 6; James Madison, 5; Hofstra, 4. 10 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 58 combined points.

Dropped Out: Miami (OH) 22; Austin Peay 23

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

