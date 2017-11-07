Winning consistency rules as top 15 repeats in VBM Mid-Major Poll

In a way, this is awfully surprising, considering how unpredictable NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball can be. But on the other hand, maybe we should have expected the stability of the top teams once again as the top 15 stayed exactly in order for the second straight week in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.
Give credit for maintaining a high level of play, especially to the top eight — San Diego, BYU, Cal Poly, Creighton, Western Kentucky, Wichita State, Colorado State and Missouri State — which have had incredible campaigns, especially since regular-season turned past the halfway point. For that matter, BYU and San Diego have just one West Coast Conference loss — to each other — Creighton has come back with a vengeance since its only Big East loss and Cal Poly, WKU, the Shockers and Missouri State are unbeatable in their respective conferences.
Accordingly, there was very little big movement amongst 16 through 24, although Lipscomb dropped out and Sacramento State made it back in at No. 25.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|San Diego
|645 (22)
|19-4
|1
|2
|BYU
|619 (2)
|23-2
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|584
|22-2
|3
|4
|Creighton
|570 (1)
|20-5
|4
|5
|Western Kentucky
|546 (1)
|27-2
|5
|6
|Wichita State
|526
|22-3
|6
|7
|Colorado State
|506
|24-2
|7
|8
|Missouri State
|470
|22-5
|8
|9
|Northern Iowa
|419
|23-6
|9
|10
|Hawai’i
|387
|18-7
|10
|11
|VCU
|382
|27-2
|11
|12
|Marquette
|349
|18-8
|12
|13
|Dayton
|340
|20-7
|13
|14
|North Texas
|314
|24-2
|14
|15
|UC Irvine
|288
|20-4
|15
|16
|SMU
|215
|18-7
|18
|17
|Austin Peay
|210
|26-4
|17
|18
|North Dakota
|190
|25-7
|16
|19
|Denver
|179
|19-5
|19
|20
|Kennesaw State
|124
|17-4
|22
|21
|Rice
|117
|20-7
|20
|22
|College of Charleston
|94
|24-4
|24
|23
|Miami (OH)
|87
|20-8
|23
|24
|High Point
|57
|22-6
|25
|25
|Sacramento State
|47
|22-8
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lipscomb 32; Butler 23; Central Arkansas 20; Loyola Marymount 17; Radford 17; Texas State 8.
14 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 68 combined points.
Dropped Out: Lipscomb 21
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.