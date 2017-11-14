VBM Mid-Major Poll: Top 4 the same, Wichita State moves up to No. 5

Unlike last week, when the top 15 teams stayed exactly the same, there was some movement in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

But the top four teams stayed the same, including West Coast Conference rivals No. 1 San Diego and No. 2 BYU, followed by Big West champion No. 3 Cal Poly and Creighton, in at No. 4 after clinching at least a tie for the Big East regular-season title.

Wichita State, which has cruised through the American Athletic Conference in its first year in the league, is up a spot to No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 has Missouri Valley regular-season champion Missouri State up two spots to No. 6, Western Kentucky down two spots to No. 7, Colorado State at No. 8, followed by Hawai’i and Northern Iowa.

No one dropped out and there was no major movement.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 San Diego 647 (23) 21-4 1 2 BYU 624 (3) 25-2 2 3 Cal Poly 591 24-2 3 4 Creighton 569 22-5 4 5 Wichita State 551 24-3 6 6 Missouri State 517 24-5 8 7 Western Kentucky 488 27-3 5 8 Colorado State 444 25-3 7 9 Hawai’i 416 18-7 10 10 Northern Iowa 407 24-7 9 11 VCU 385 28-2 11 12 North Texas 373 26-2 14 13 Marquette 353 20-8 12 14 Dayton 331 22-7 13 15 Denver 238 21-5 19 16 UC Irvine 228 20-6 15 17 North Dakota 202 27-7 18 18 Kennesaw State 179 19-4 20 19 SMU 165 19-8 16 20 Austin Peay 150 27-5 17 21 College of Charleston 128 20-7 22 22 Rice 120 26-4 21 23 Miami (OH) 94 22-8 23 24 Sacramento State 68 24-8 25 25 High Point 59 23-6 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Butler 27; Loyola Marymount 15; Texas State 7. 14 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 74 combined points.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker , San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

