VBM Mid-Major Poll: Top 4 the same, Wichita State moves up to No. 5

Unlike last week, when the top 15 teams stayed exactly the same, there was some movement in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.
But the top four teams stayed the same, including West Coast Conference rivals No. 1 San Diego and No. 2 BYU, followed by Big West champion No. 3 Cal Poly and Creighton, in at No. 4 after clinching at least a tie for the Big East regular-season title.
Wichita State, which has cruised through the American Athletic Conference in its first year in the league, is up a spot to No. 5.
The rest of the top 10 has Missouri Valley regular-season champion Missouri State up two spots to No. 6, Western Kentucky down two spots to No. 7, Colorado State at No. 8, followed by Hawai’i and Northern Iowa.
No one dropped out and there was no major movement.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|San Diego
|647 (23)
|21-4
|1
|2
|BYU
|624 (3)
|25-2
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|591
|24-2
|3
|4
|Creighton
|569
|22-5
|4
|5
|Wichita State
|551
|24-3
|6
|6
|Missouri State
|517
|24-5
|8
|7
|Western Kentucky
|488
|27-3
|5
|8
|Colorado State
|444
|25-3
|7
|9
|Hawai’i
|416
|18-7
|10
|10
|Northern Iowa
|407
|24-7
|9
|11
|VCU
|385
|28-2
|11
|12
|North Texas
|373
|26-2
|14
|13
|Marquette
|353
|20-8
|12
|14
|Dayton
|331
|22-7
|13
|15
|Denver
|238
|21-5
|19
|16
|UC Irvine
|228
|20-6
|15
|17
|North Dakota
|202
|27-7
|18
|18
|Kennesaw State
|179
|19-4
|20
|19
|SMU
|165
|19-8
|16
|20
|Austin Peay
|150
|27-5
|17
|21
|College of Charleston
|128
|20-7
|22
|22
|Rice
|120
|26-4
|21
|23
|Miami (OH)
|94
|22-8
|23
|24
|Sacramento State
|68
|24-8
|25
|25
|High Point
|59
|23-6
|24
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Butler 27; Loyola Marymount 15; Texas State 7. 14 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 74 combined points.
Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12, September 19, September 26, October 3, October 10, October 17, October 24, October 31, November 7
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.