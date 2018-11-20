Big shakeup after top five in VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll

After a weekend of conference tournaments that provided great performances and produced some major surprises, there was, accordingly, quite a shakeup in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

And speaking of the NIVC, the postseason tournament announced the first seven teams that have accepted bids.

Start with the rankings, where the first five in the VBM Poll — BYU, Creighton, Marquette, Cal Poly and UCF — stayed the same.

After that?

It was wide open.

Cincinnati jumped three spots to No. 6, Dayton — which won the Atlantic 10 — went up four notches to No. 7, San Diego dropped a spot to eighth, Denver — upset in the Summit League final by unranked South Dakota — fell three spots to No. 9 and Pepperdine — having to move its matches to UCLA — moved up five places to 10th.

Other jumps up included Texas State up two spots to No. 15, FGCU up four spots to 20th after winning the ASUN, and the entry of Hofstra, which won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Hofstra, which got votes last week, is in at No. 25. Western Kentucky and Austin Peay dropped out.

Next week’s poll will be the final VBM Mid-Major Poll of the season.

The first 13 spots in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll stayed the same. UCLA dropped out and was replaced by Baylor at No. 25.

Amongst the mid-majors, unbeaten BYU remained No. 1 in the AVCA Poll. Creighton stayed at No. 9, Cal Poly is up two spots to No. 14, Marquette moved up a spot to 16th, and UCF stayed at No. 21.

The NCAA also updated its RPI and it shows the all-important top four as Stanford, Minnesota, Texas and Illinois. The top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament that will be announced Sunday get to be regional hosts if they get through the first two rounds.

BYU is ranked No. 5, followed by Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, USC, Kentucky and UCF.

The seven teams that committed this week to the NIVC:

Alabama A&M (23-15, SWAC)

Appalachian State (22-8, Sun Belt)

Bowling Green (19-11, MAC)

Central Arkansas (26-6, Southland)

Fresno State (21-9, Mountain West)

Radford (21-6, Big South)

Tulane (24-8, American)

2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First-Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 625 25 27-0 1 2 Creighton 599 0 26-4 2 3 Marquette 566 0 25-5 3 4 Cal Poly 550 0 25-2 4 5 UCF 531 0 26-3 5 6 Cincinnati 464 0 24-7 9 7 Dayton 450 0 23-7 11 8 San Diego 437 0 16-11 7 9 Denver 418 0 27-2 6 10 Pepperdine 384 0 20-8 15 11 Colorado State 358 0 23-7 10 12 Northern Iowa 336 0 22-9 8 13 Stephen F Austin 316 0 32-2 14 14 Illinois State 286 0 24-6 12 15 Texas State 271 0 26-6 17 16 Hawai’i 251 0 18-8 16 17 Rice 232 0 24-6 18 18 St. Mary’s (CA) 221 0 18-9 18 19 Loyola Marymount 178 0 19-9 13 20 FGCU 155 0 26-6 24 21 ETSU 118 0 28-6 20 22 Portland 104 0 18-11 21 23 Kennesaw State 75 0 24-7 22 24 Wyoming 53 0 20-10 25 25 Hofstra 40 0 25-7 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Tulane, 24; Western Kentucky, 24; Yale, 18; Austin Peay, 12; James Madison, 8; Miami (OH) 2. There were seven teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 19 combined points.

Dropped Out: Western Kentucky 23; Austin Peay 25

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

