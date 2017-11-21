Wichita State, Missouri State move up in this week’s VBM Mid-Major Poll

The top three — San Diego, BYU and Cal Poly — stayed the same, but after a few weeks of very little adjustments to the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, there was plenty of one- or two-spot movement this week.
With Creighton losing a match but still winning the Big East, American Athletic-champion Wichita State moved up to No. 4. Missouri State, which finished the Missouri Valley regular season unbeaten, moved up to No. 5, while Creighton fell two spots to No. 6.
New this week is Butler, which finished third behind Creighton and No. 13 Marquette in the Big East.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 32 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event allows teams to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|W/L
|Previous
|1
|San Diego
|648 (24)
|23-4
|1
|2
|BYU
|623 (2)
|27-2
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|595
|26-2
|3
|4
|Wichita State
|570
|26-3
|5
|5
|Missouri State
|530
|26-5
|6
|6
|Creighton
|519
|23-6
|4
|7
|Western Kentucky
|499
|30-3
|7
|8
|Colorado State
|453
|27-3
|8
|9
|Hawai’i
|427
|20-7
|9
|10
|VCU
|409
|30-2
|11
|11
|Northern Iowa
|399
|25-7
|10
|12
|North Texas
|359
|28-3
|12
|13
|Marquette
|349
|21-8
|13
|14
|Dayton
|319
|23-8
|14
|15
|Denver
|258
|23-5
|15
|16
|UC Irvine
|232
|20-7
|16
|17
|Kennesaw State
|214
|21-4
|18
|18
|North Dakota
|203
|30-7
|17
|19
|Austin Peay
|175
|30-5
|20
|20
|SMU
|166
|20-9
|19
|21
|Miami (OH)
|136
|24-8
|23
|22
|College of Charleston
|98
|27-5
|21
|23
|Sacramento State
|77
|26-9
|24
|24
|Rice
|54
|21-8
|22
|25
|Butler
|40
|23-7
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: High Point 26; Coastal Carolina 13; Loyola Marymount 13; James Madison 11; Radford 11; Central Arkansas 7; Texas State 6. Two teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 11 combined points.
Dropped Out: High Point 25
Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12, September 19, September 26, October 3, October 10, October 17, October 24, October 31, November 7, November 14
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.