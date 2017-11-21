Wichita State, Missouri State move up in this week’s VBM Mid-Major Poll

The top three — San Diego, BYU and Cal Poly — stayed the same, but after a few weeks of very little adjustments to the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, there was plenty of one- or two-spot movement this week.

With Creighton losing a match but still winning the Big East, American Athletic-champion Wichita State moved up to No. 4. Missouri State, which finished the Missouri Valley regular season unbeaten, moved up to No. 5, while Creighton fell two spots to No. 6.

New this week is Butler, which finished third behind Creighton and No. 13 Marquette in the Big East.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 San Diego 648 (24) 23-4 1 2 BYU 623 (2) 27-2 2 3 Cal Poly 595 26-2 3 4 Wichita State 570 26-3 5 5 Missouri State 530 26-5 6 6 Creighton 519 23-6 4 7 Western Kentucky 499 30-3 7 8 Colorado State 453 27-3 8 9 Hawai’i 427 20-7 9 10 VCU 409 30-2 11 11 Northern Iowa 399 25-7 10 12 North Texas 359 28-3 12 13 Marquette 349 21-8 13 14 Dayton 319 23-8 14 15 Denver 258 23-5 15 16 UC Irvine 232 20-7 16 17 Kennesaw State 214 21-4 18 18 North Dakota 203 30-7 17 19 Austin Peay 175 30-5 20 20 SMU 166 20-9 19 21 Miami (OH) 136 24-8 23 22 College of Charleston 98 27-5 21 23 Sacramento State 77 26-9 24 24 Rice 54 21-8 22 25 Butler 40 23-7 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: High Point 26; Coastal Carolina 13; Loyola Marymount 13; James Madison 11; Radford 11; Central Arkansas 7; Texas State 6. Two teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 11 combined points.

Dropped Out: High Point 25

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker , San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

