BYU-Creighton go 1-2 in final VBM Mid-Major Poll, Cal Poly takes third

BYU finished No. 1 in the final VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, and Creighton stayed No. 2.

After that, there was plenty of movement, as Cal Poly jumped a spot to No. 3, trading places with Marquette. UCF, Cincinnati and Dayton stayed 5-6-7, but Pepperdine moved up two notches to No. 8.

Denver remained ninth, while San Diego dropped to No. 10. Every one of the top 21 teams will play in the NCAA Tournament. Only Kennesaw State (No. 22), Portland (No. 24) and Wyoming (No. 25) will not, but Portland and Wyoming will play in the NIVC.

The AVCA Division I Coaches Poll that came out Monday also had some movement. BYU dropped from first to No. 4 after sustaining its first defeat, so Stanford is No. 1, Minnesota is No. 2 and Illinois is No. 3. Spots 5-9 stayed the same, but Kentucky moved up one spot to 10th as the Wildcats and Pittsburgh traded places. The final AVCA poll is December 17, after the NCAA Championship.

Teams in both the VBM and AVCA polls include BYU (1, 5), Creighton (2, 9) Cal Poly (3, 13), Marquette (4, 15), and UCF (5, 21).

The NCAA also updated its RPI and it shows, in order, Stanford, Illinois, Texas and Minnesota, although in the NCAA Tournament BYU, ranked fifth, got one of the top four seeds over Texas.

2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.

Themarks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools. The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.

Selection — November 25

Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2

Round 3 — December 5-7

Semifinals — December 7-9

Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rank School Total Points Adjusted First Place Votes Adjusted Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 BYU 620 23 27-1 1 2 Creighton 601 2 28-4 2 3 Cal Poly 567 0 25-2 4 4 Marquette 549 0 26-6 3 5 UCF 532 0 27-3 5 6 Cincinnati 485 0 25-7 6 7 Dayton 463 0 23-7 7 8 Pepperdine 436 0 21-8 10 9 Denver 410 0 27-2 9 10 San Diego 391 0 16-12 8 11 Colorado State 357 0 23-7 11 12 Northern Iowa 335 0 24-9 12 13 Stephen F Austin 304 0 32-2 13 14 Texas State 290 0 26-6 15 15 Loyola Marymount 275 0 20-9 19 16 Illinois State 259 0 25-7 14 17 Hawai’i 234 0 18-8 16 18 Rice 216 0 24-6 17 19 St. Mary’s (Ca.) 201 0 19-9 18 20 Florida Gulf Coast 160 0 26-6 20 21 East Tennessee State 121 0 28-6 21 22 Kennesaw State 83 0 24-7 23 23 Hofstra 66 0 25-7 25 24 Portland 49 0 18-12 22 24 Wyoming 49 0 20-10 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Yale, 22; Western Kentucky, 17; New Mexico State, 9; Tulane, 7; James Madison, 6; Miami (OH), 2. There were eight teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 22 combined points.

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Courtney Draper, USF; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Ray Gooden, NIU; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Ashli Hain, UCI Irvine; Tom Hanna, Akron; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Aaron Mansfield, LMU; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Kaddie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Jim Smoot, Southeastern Louisiana; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard.

