When it was all said and done, the top teams in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll simply didn’t lose as the regular season wound down.
Accordingly, in the final poll, the top 11 teams stayed the same, led by No. 1 San Diego, No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Cal Poly, No. 4 Wichita State and No. 5 Missouri State.
For that matter, the top 12 teams in the poll will all be playing in this week’s NCAA Tournament, including No. 6 Creighton, No. 7 Western Kentucky, No. 8 Colorado State, No. 9 Hawai’i, No. 10 VCU, No. 11 Northern Iowa and No. 12 Marquette.
Also in the NCAA Tournament are No. 15 Denver, No. 17 Kennesaw State, No. 18 North Dakota, No. 19 Austin Peay, No. 20 Miami (OH), No. 21 College of Charleston and High Point, which got back in this week at No. 25.
The NIVC got No. 13 North Texas, No. 16 UC Irvine, No. 22 SMU, No. 23 Sacramento State and No 24 Rice.
A big thanks from VolleyballMag.com to this year’s poll voters, who got the information late on Sunday night all season long and turned their votes around for Monday.
The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).
The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 32 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event allows teams to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.
|Rank
|School
|Total Points Adjusted
|First Place Votes Adjusted
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|San Diego
|646
|22
|24-4
|1
|2
|BYU
|625
|4
|28-2
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|594
|0
|26-2
|3
|4
|Wichita St.
|571
|0
|28-3
|4
|5
|Missouri St.
|532
|0
|28-5
|5
|6
|Creighton
|523
|0
|25-6
|6
|7
|Western Kentucky
|494
|0
|30-3
|7
|8
|Colorado State
|455
|0
|28-3
|8
|9
|Hawai’i
|428
|0
|20-7
|9
|10
|VCU
|409
|0
|30-2
|10
|11
|Northern Iowa
|393
|0
|26-8
|11
|12
|Marquette
|359
|0
|22-9
|13
|13
|North Texas
|352
|0
|28-3
|12
|14
|Dayton
|319
|0
|23-8
|14
|15
|Denver
|262
|0
|23-5
|15
|16
|UC Irvine
|234
|0
|21-7
|16
|17
|Kennesaw State
|223
|0
|21-4
|17
|18
|North Dakota
|199
|0
|30-7
|18
|19
|Austin Peay
|177
|0
|30-5
|19
|20
|Miami (OH)
|149
|0
|24-8
|21
|21
|College of Charleston
|121
|0
|27-5
|22
|22
|SMU
|90
|0
|21-10
|20
|23
|Sacramento St.
|73
|0
|26-9
|23
|24
|Rice
|51
|0
|21-8
|24
|25
|High Point
|40
|0
|24-7
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Butler 30; Coastal Carolina 22; Radford 16; James Madison 15; Loyola Marymount 14; Texas State 11; Central Arkansas 7. There were four teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 16 combined points.
Dropped Out: Butler 25
The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.