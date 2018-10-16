Cincinnati, UCF move up in VBM Mid-Major Poll, Hawai’i, Saint Mary’s get in

Cincinnati, ranked No. 7, and UCF (Central Florida), ranked No. 8, both moved up a spot in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.
The top six teams — unbeaten BYU, Creighton, Cal Poly, Marquette, Northern Iowa and Denver — all stayed the same.
The biggest jump was by Pepperdine, up from 22nd to No. 16
There were two new entries into the top 25, Hawai’i at No. 22 and Saint Mary’s at No. 23.
The AVCA Division I Coaches Poll had more movement after a week that included a fair number of upsets and surprises.
BYU, Stanford and Minnesota remained 1-2-3, but Penn State moved up five spots to No. 4. Nebraska remained fifth and the nation’s only other unbeaten team, Pittsburgh, stayed at No. 6.
New to the AVCA Poll this week is Kansas, in at No. 22.
Three teams from the VolleyballMag.com poll are in the AVCA top 25, Creighton at No. 10, Cal Poly at No. 12 and Marquette at No. 19.
Also, the NCAA updated RPI shows a completely different look. Stanford is No. 1, followed by BYU, Illinois, USC and Pittsburgh. Other higher-ranked teams of note include Kentucky at No. 8, UCF at 13, Creighton at 20 and Dayton at No. 26. Dayton is No. 9 in the VBM poll, but not getting votes in the AVCA poll.
The 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship marks the second year of the revival of a Division I “NIT” event designed to bring another postseason opportunity into the sport’s calendar.
In 2017, Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech to win the NIVC title. The 2018 NIVC field will feature 32-40 teams. They will be selected after the NCAA Tournament makes announces its 64-team field. The NIVC will award berths to other deserving programs based on multiple factors, including RPI, overall record, strength of schedule and more. Much like the WNIT basketball event, matches are held at the participating schools.
The field will be announced late Sunday evening, November 25, 2018. The first round will start Thursday, November 29, with the championship match on Tuesday, December 11.
Selection — November 25
Round 1 & 2 — November 29-30, December 1-2
Round 3 — December 5-7
Semifinals — December 7-9
Championship — Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m. Eastern
|Rank
|School
|Total Points Adjusted
|First-Place Votes Adjusted
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|BYU
|625
|25
|18-0
|1
|2
|Creighton
|594
|0
|16-4
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|580
|0
|17-1
|3
|4
|Marquette
|547
|0
|17-4
|4
|5
|Northern Iowa
|523
|0
|15-6
|5
|6
|Denver
|470
|0
|18-1
|6
|7
|Cincinnati
|448
|0
|16-4
|8
|8
|UCF
|437
|0
|16-3
|9
|9
|Dayton
|428
|0
|16-5
|7
|10
|San Diego
|385
|0
|9-9
|11
|11
|Loyola Marymount
|328
|0
|15-4
|9
|12
|Colorado St
|306
|0
|14-6
|13
|13
|Kennesaw St
|272
|0
|16-4
|14
|13
|Portland
|272
|0
|15-5
|12
|15
|Wyoming
|250
|0
|14-6
|16
|16
|Pepperdine
|235
|0
|13-5
|22
|17
|S.F. Austin
|206
|0
|20-2
|18
|17
|Wichita State
|178
|0
|9-9
|17
|19
|Illinois State
|165
|0
|15-5
|19
|20
|Western Kentucky
|165
|0
|14-7
|15
|21
|Rice
|142
|0
|16-4
|23
|22
|Hawai’i
|99
|0
|11-6
|NR
|23
|St. Mary’s (CA)
|92
|0
|13-5
|NR
|24
|Miami (OH)
|68
|0
|15-5
|24
|25
|College of Charleston
|58
|0
|14-8
|20
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Texas State, 49; East Tennessee State, 46; James Madison, 35; UC Irvine, 25; Tulsa, 17; Austin Peay, 13; Fresno State, 8; Boise State, 7. There were five teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 20 combined points.
Dropped Out: East Tennessee State (21), Austin Peay (25).
Dropped Out: East Tennessee State (21), Austin Peay (25).
