What a class! We rank the top freshmen at the mid-point of the 2018 NCAA season

Two years ago, when Stanford won the NCAA championship with four freshman starters, it reinforced the idea that in volleyball, players are coming out of high school and the club level more ready to play in college than perhaps any other sport.

Last year, too, had a strong freshman class, but as we hit the midway point of the 2018 NCAA season, we wanted to quantify how incredible this year’s crop of first-year players is.

“Coaches across the country knew a long time ago that the Class of ’18 coming in was going to make a difference in a lot of places,” said UCF coach Todd Dagenais, who has a freshman on this list.

“It’s going to be really difficult to choose who the freshman of the year is going to be because there are so many of them that are having impacts on high-level teams.”

Speaking specifically about freshmen class in the Big Ten, Purdue coach Dave Shondell — who also has a player on the list — said, “It may be as good as I’ve ever seen it.

“It makes me worry about how tough it’s going to be the next four years with all the great talent in our league.”

What follows is our list of the top 15 freshmen in the country at the midpoint of the season and an honorable-mention list of those making contributions worth honoring.