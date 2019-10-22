Volleyball world praises coaching legend Mike Hebert, who died Monday at 75

Tributes are flowing for legendary NCAA volleyball coach Mike Hebert, who died Monday in San Diego at 75.

Hebert, who took both Illinois and Minnesota to the NCAA national semifinals, also coached at Pittsburgh and New Mexico.

A collection of Tweets and links to stories about him follows:

Mike Hebert, who led the Gophers to three volleyball Final Fours and 14 NCAA tournament appearances in 15 seasons, dies at 75. https://t.co/dkAfaROR3R — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 22, 2019

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former head coach, Mike Hebert. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Coach Hebert led the Illini to four Big Ten Championships and two National Semifinal appearances in 1987 and 1988. He was a pioneer of the game. pic.twitter.com/MI5kO86fh0 — Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) October 22, 2019

We’re saddened by the passing of former #Gophers Coach Mike Hebert. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the loss of a great coach, husband, father and man.https://t.co/STH05EjGMb pic.twitter.com/pUUnjelWvc — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) October 22, 2019

Good friend and great coach Mike Hebert died yesterday from Parkinsons and dementia. He had a tremendous impact on the sport of volleyball and did so in an uncommonly gracious way. pic.twitter.com/TPtuNWZTbx — Terry Pettit (@TerryPettit1) October 22, 2019

Last night we lost Mike Hebert, one of the father’s of our profession. He not only made us better coaches but challenged us to think, write, and explore our game in the context of life. Today is a sad day. @AVCAVolleyball @usavolleyball @SportsImportsVB — kathy deboer (@kjdb2) October 22, 2019

There was no better coach in our sport than Mike Hebert. It’s a sad day in the world of volleyball as we say goodbye to a true trailblazer. I learned so much from Mike. He was kind, funny, & a remarkable family man. Mike always got the very most from his talent. Thanks my friend. — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) October 22, 2019

Saddened to hear about Mike Hebert’s passing. Fact is, without him I would not be coaching at Wisconsin. He had a huge impact on me, this sport, and coaches throughout the country. @BadgerVB @GopherVBall @IlliniVBall — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) October 22, 2019

Rest In Peace former @Pitt_VB and @GopherVBall coach Mike Hebert.

I know that today you will be greeted by a particular former Panther. Loving thoughts to his wife Sherry, his loving family, and everyone who will miss him.

Volleyball lost a great friend.

So long Coach Hebert. — WeServeFirst (@JamtheGym) October 22, 2019

Read about the passing of Mike Hebert after practice this morning. The volleyball world, and world in general, just lost an amazing person. I wish I had known him more than the quick chats while out recruiting, but I listened to and read everything of his I could find. — Matt Ginipro (@VB_CoachGinipro) October 22, 2019

Such heartbreaking news. He was an amazing cornerstone of the foundation of volleyball. I met him at Illinois, one of my first customers in the sporting goods industry. He is legendary. He will be missed. RIP Mike Hebert pic.twitter.com/4AWiCdAbaX — Lori Okimura 🇺🇸 (@LoriOki) October 22, 2019