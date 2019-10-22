Volleyball world praises coaching legend Mike Hebert, who died Monday at 75

By VBM Staff -
0

Tributes are flowing for legendary NCAA volleyball coach Mike Hebert, who died Monday in San Diego at 75.

Hebert, who took both Illinois and Minnesota to the NCAA national semifinals, also coached at Pittsburgh and New Mexico.

A collection of Tweets and links to stories about him follows:

 

SHARE
VBM Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY