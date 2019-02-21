Alaskans Kent Miller and Mark Rosen on hockey and paths to volleyball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A highlight of the Triple Crown NIT last week was the College Coaches Camp conducted the day before the tournament began in the Kansas City Convention Center.

It grouped four college coaches together to work with players and made for some interesting pairings and made for a sort of Who’s Who of teachers of the game.

On one court, the coaches included Texas A&M’s Bird Kuhn, Colorado State’s Tom Hilbert, Michigan’s Mark Rosen and Kent Miller of Saint Louis. They were having a blast — and the kids were, too.

It was especially fun for Rosen and Miller, who grew up together in Alaska. They lived in the same Anchorage neighborhood, played hockey together, and got into volleyball pretty much the same way.