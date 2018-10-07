Overall game, not serving the key as Minnesota aces test at Nebraska

Minnesota, now alone at the top of the Big Ten after winning at Nebraska on Saturday, beats you in a lot of ways, but not by serving aces. For that matter, more than 300 NCAA Division I teams have more aces than the Gophers.

Minnesota won in four doing what it does best, and that includes not making mistakes.

Mike Malloy examines how the Gophers, the only team still unbeaten in B1G play, won without serving Nebraska off the court Saturday night: