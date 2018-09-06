Haggerty, out all of 2017, puts up big numbers for No. 2 Wisconsin after back surgery

Molly Haggerty, who questioned if it was time to give up the sport, is back.

In a big way.

She can feel her legs — no small thing — is back to crushing volleyballs, and, as Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said, “She’s having a blast on the court, she’s playing hard, she’s playing well and certainly makes her team better.”

Haggerty missed all of 2018, but now is back for the No. 2 Badgers, a team “with so many weapons and options,” and putting up All-American numbers.

“Right now I’m proud that I fought through those challenges,” Haggerty said. “It could have been really easy for me to say that maybe it’s time for me to give up the sport — it did cross my mind — but I’m just happy that I stuck through it and finally got past those challenges. “Because now I’m playing with a wonderful team.”

