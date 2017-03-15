Molten introduces new FIVB-approved beach ball

Molten Corp. recently announced it will introduce a new FIVB-approved beach volleyball to select markets beginning March 2017.

The V5B5000, with its new white, navy and red design, will eventually replace Molten’s signature blue and yellow BV-5000 model as Molten’s FIVB-approved beach volleyball. Following this transition, the Molten V5B5000 will be used as the official ball in all North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) beach volleyball events.

The V5B5000’s cover construction not only features improved grip and durability, but also retains 40% less water than the BV-5000 for consistent performance in wet weather conditions, Molten notes. The ball has a soft feel on contact and suits the high number of repetitions that athletes take in beach volleyball.

Improved grip and durability: Wet or dry, new padding technology combined with the exterior cover material has been proven to improve grip and maximize durability, the company explains.

Less water absorption: The V5B5000 absorbs 40% less water to maintain a more consistent weight in all weather conditions.

Soft contact: Padded construction with superior rebound action.

New design: Increased contrast between the white and navy panels assures visibility in extremely bright or flat light conditions.

Molten notes grip, durability and water absorption statements are as compared to its BV-5000 model during laboratory testing.

FIVB-approved: The International Volleyball Federation requires FIVB-approved products to comply with specific standards including size, weight, material, impact and endurance. During the approval process, volleyballs are submitted for rigorous testing in an approved laboratory. Globally, Molten is one of two manufacturers that carry an FIVB-approved beach ball in their line.

Official ball of NORCECA: Molten has been the official volleyball of the North, Central America, and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation since 2007.

For more information on Molten, visit www.moltenusa.com.