Mondays with Mick, joined by Oregon’s Matt Ulmer, Indiana’s Steve Aird

Mondays with Mick resumes as the NCAA women’s college volleyball season is set to get back under way on Friday. And that includes the Big Ten and Pac-12, two conferences that sat idle last fall while the ACC, Big 12, and SEC competed.

So we invited Oregon coach Matt Ulmer and Indiana coach Steve Aird to talk about their respective programs and conferences with Mick Haley, the former Texas, USC and USA Olympic coach, and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.

If you’re an NCAA volleyball fan and appreciate coaching insight and great conversation, you will enjoy this edition of Mondays with Mick:

