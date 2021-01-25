Mondays with Mick: Pac-12, B1G begin; remembering Chris Beerman

On this edition of Mondays with Mick with Mick Haley and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog takes a look at the opening spring weekends for the Pac-12 and Big Ten. There were plenty of matches and lots to talk about.
And then Haley, the former Texas, USC, and USA Olympic coach, gives a poignant remembrance of Chris Beerman, who died this past weekend. If you knew Chris, you don’t want to miss what Mick, who goes back more than half a century with them, back to his Ball State days, has to say about him and Beerman family.