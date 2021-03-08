Mondays with Mick and special guest Oregon’s Brooke Nuneviller

Mondays with Mick 3/8/2021-Mick Haley021-Mick Haley

In our weekly visit with former Texas, USC, and USA Olympic coach Mick Haley we do more than just break down what happened and what’s happening in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

We have as our guest Oregon junior outside Brooke Nuneviller, who had the match of her life Sunday when the Ducks rallied from being down 0-2 to win in five and beat Washington in a key Pac-12 battle 25-27, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-10. 

Nuneviller had 35 kills with one error in 65 attacks to hit .523 and didn’t make that error — which came on a back-row attack — until after her 35th kill and at 13-6 in the fifth.

