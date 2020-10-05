Mondays with Mick: What Texas has to do to improve, Notre Dame is impressive

By
Lee Feinswog
-
1
136
Mondays with Mick 10/5/2020

In this edition of the video chat between Mick Haley and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog they talk about the three conferences playing NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. Among the topics, what Texas must to do improve, impressive Notre Dame, and how the Sun Belt might reconsider its fall tournament:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. I agree with Mick about Texas. Passing needs to improve. Their MBs need sets inside their wheelhouse or they become ineffective. Texas hasn’t played anybody good yet so hitting stats are pretty meaningless IMO.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here