Luckily the latest hurricane missed Baton Rouge again, but VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog’s home in Baton Rouge was without cable and internet for three days after a ton of rain and heavy winds, so we had to delay Mondays with Mick to Tuesday.

Tuesday’s visit includes Lee’s rant about programs not telling us why players don’t play, Mick’s take on the Sun Belt, ACC, and Big 12 this week, and a look at the start of the SEC season:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com