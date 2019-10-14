Mondays with Mick: Some frank opinions, October lull, telling stories

Normally we talk on Mondays, but we talked Sunday night right after the last Pac-12 volleyball hit the floor, capping a busy day in NCAA volleyball.

There were, of course, the usual upsets and some close calls, and Mick has his opinions about why things are unfolding the way they are. But we also talked about old friends and competitors, like Terry Pettit and Don Shaw, and the dean of volleyball officiating, Joan Powell.

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com